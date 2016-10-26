UPDATE 1-Nasdaq profit hit by deal costs, but tops expectations

(Adds financial details, background, quote from CEO)
By John McCrank and Richa Naidu
Oct 26 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq
Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly profit fell on
acquisition costs following a string of deals, but the results
still topped expectations, helped by higher data and technology
revenues.
Nasdaq net income in the third quarter dropped 5.1 percent
to $131 million, or 77 cents per diluted share, compared to $138
million, or 80 cents per diluted share, a year earlier, it said.
Excluding one-time items, Nasdaq earned 91 cents per diluted
share, a penny better than analysts expected, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nasdaq completed four acquisitions in the first half of the
year, including its $1.1 billion purchase of options exchange
operator International Securities Exchange (ISE) in June.
The New York-based company also bought Canadian stock
trading venue CXC and news distribution company Marketwired in
February. It acquired business communications firm Boardvantage
in May.
"Strategically, these acquisitions play to our core
strengths, or down the center of our bowling alley," Robert
Greifeld, Nasdaq's chief executive officer, said on a conference
call.
The exchange industry is in the midst of a wave of
consolidation as companies seek to move more trading onto fewer
technology platforms to boost profit margins.
Nasdaq rival Bats Global Markets is being acquired
by Chicago Board Options Exchange parent CBOE Holdings
for $3.2 billion. The London Stock Exchange Group is
seeking regulatory approval for a proposed $28 billion merger
with Deutsche Boerse.
Nasdaq has also been increasing its presence in non-trading
related businesses, such as technology sales and corporate
relations, which have revenue streams that are less affected by
market volumes.
Nasdaq said its market services revenue in the quarter was
up 7 percent to $213 million due to the addition of ISE. But it
said cash equities revenues slumped 12 percent as more stock
trading moved to off-exchange trading venues, such as dark
pools, denting Nasdaq's market share.
Technology solutions revenue, including corporate solutions
and market technology, rose 27 percent to $167 million, helped
by the Marketwired and Boardvantage acquisitions, as well as
higher software licensing and surveillance product revenues.
Information services revenue, which includes market data and
index licensing and services, rose 4 percent to $132 million.
Listing services revenue was up 3 percent at $68 million,
helped by an increase of company listings in the Nordics.
Overall, revenue increased 11 percent to $585 million.
Operating expenses rose by $54 million from a year earlier
to $352 million, due to the acquisition costs.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York and Richa Naidu in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Will Dunham)