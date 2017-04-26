版本:
Nasdaq's quarterly profit jumps 28 pct

April 26 Nasdaq Inc posted a 28 percent rise in quarterly profit as the transatlantic exchange operator benefited from its acquisitions.

Nasdaq's net income increased to $169 million, or 99 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $132 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9.2 percent to $583 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
