Nasdaq volume surges on Russell rebalance

| NEW YORK, June 22
NEW YORK, June 22 Nasdaq OMX conducted
its highest-volume close of the year without a hitch on Friday,
carrying out the rebalancing of the U.S. Russell indexes a month
after it botched the market debut of Facebook Inc.
Nasdaq said it executed trades of 687.9 million
Nasdaq-listed shares worth $9.5 billion, in 1.15 seconds, when
the market closed at 4 p.m. Eastern time.
On a normal day, it executes 50 million shares at the close.
Russell reconstitutes its indexes every year to make sure
they reflect shifts in the broader market. Money managers who
track the Russell indexes must recalibrate their portfolios at
the same time to match the makeup of the newly reconstituted
indexes.
Facebook was among the securities added to the index
following the social media company's initial public offering on
May 18 on Nasdaq. Technical problems on the exchange led to a
half hour delay in the debut of Facebook trading, and then
prevented traders from seeing their opening trades for hours,
leading to losses estimated at more than $100 million.
The IPO was the latest in a string of events over the years
that have dented investor confidence in the U.S. capital
markets, including the canceled IPO of BATS Global Markets, a
rival exchange, in March.
The volume associated with the Russell rebalancing was down
from last year, when 750.8 million shares worth $10.6 billion
were executed in 1.105 seconds.
"It's still a very giant trade, and one that we were very
happy and proud to conclude successfully," said Eric Noll,
executive vice president for transaction services at Nasdaq.
Noll declined to comment on the Facebook IPO, but said
Nasdaq's closing cross is a different function from its IPO
opening cross.
Recent Russell rebalances have run smoothly. But in 2001,
Nasdaq was forced to extend its regular trading session due to a
network outage.
Software maker Splunk Inc and financial services
provider EverBank Financial Corp were among other
IPO additions to the Russell 3000.