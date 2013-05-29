UPDATE 2-Nasdaq to pay $10 mln to settle SEC charges from Facebook snafu

By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON May 29 Nasdaq OMX on
Wednesday agreed to pay $10 million, the largest penalty ever
levied against a stock exchange, to settle civil charges
stemming from mistakes made during Facebook's initial
public offering last year, U.S. securities regulators said on
Wednesday.
In its administrative proceeding against the stock exchange
operator, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said
Nasdaq's "ill-fated decisions" on the day of the IPO led to a
series of regulatory violations.
The SEC said Nasdaq's senior executives were aware of
technical problems but decided to open up Facebook stock for
secondary trading without first getting to the root cause of the
troubles.
After trading had opened to the wider marketplace, the
problems persisted. The exchange's chief economist spotted
discrepancies in trading volume, and complaints from market
makers started to mount. Still, exchange management decided not
to halt trading, the SEC said.
As a result of those poor decisions, more than 30,000
Facebook orders remained stuck in Nasdaq's system for more than
two hours when they should have been either executed or
canceled. Investors were left in the lurch and market makers
lost an estimated $500 million.
"This action against Nasdaq tells the tale of how poorly
designed systems and hasty decision-making not only disrupted
one of the largest IPOs in history, but produced serious and
pervasive violations of fundamental rules governing our
markets," said George Canellos, co-director of the SEC's
enforcement division.
The exchange operator agreed to settle the charges without
admitting or denying the allegations.
Separately, the exchange has agreed to pay as much as $62
million to compensate market makers for losses, an agreement
approved by the SEC earlier this year.
Wednesday's settlement marks a major step for Nasdaq as it
seeks to put the fallout from the Facebook debacle behind it.
The exchange is still facing lingering battles with market
markers who lost money in the May 18, 2012, IPO.
UBS, which lost $300 million - by far the most of
any market player - is in arbitration with Nasdaq in an effort
to recoup more money. A representative of UBS declined to
comment on the status of the arbitration.
The SEC's case is the latest in a continuing crackdown on
stock exchanges. Regulators are using enforcement as a tool to
get exchanges to beef up their compliance with regulations and
make sure they are properly self-policing.
Last year, the New York Stock Exchange became the
first exchange in SEC history to face a financial penalty after
it was accused of giving certain customers an "improper head
start" on trading information.
In 2011 the SEC sanctioned Direct Edge for weak controls,
and earlier this month the Chicago Board Options Exchange
said it expects to be fined as much as $10 million to
resolve an SEC probe into its duties as a self-policing
organization.
In an open letter issued on Wednesday, Nasdaq CEO Robert
Greifeld said the challenges that the exchange faced when the
Facebook stock debuted were unprecedented.
"In the last year, we have carefully reviewed these events,"
Greifeld wrote. "As market leaders, we view our experiences as
opportunities to learn and improve."
Facebook's IPO, the largest ever in terms of volume, was a
much anticipated event. But the hype soon turned into panic
after a software error at Nasdaq led to a 30-minute delay in the
IPO.
The SEC said Nasdaq's senior management thought they had
fixed the systems problem after removing a few lines of computer
code and decided not to delay the start of secondary market
trading.
But the technical problems persisted, with many brokers
waiting for more than two hours to hear about the status of
their orders.
In addition to charges stemming from poor decision-making,
the SEC also said it was charging Nasdaq with a series of
technical rule violations.
Nasdaq assumed a short position of more than 3 million
shares of Facebook in an unauthorized account and covered that
short position for a $10.8 million profit, two violations of
exchange rules, the SEC said.
The agency also said it had found other problems unrelated
to Facebook involving additional technology glitches. In those
cases, in October 2011 and August 2012, the glitches led the
exchange to violate rules that require investors to get the best
bids and prices, the SEC said.
The settlement requires the exchange to make certain
technical fixes related to its matching system for buy and sell
orders for IPOs.
It also must expand the scope of its regulatory group's
coverage of the rules governing its trading platforms and get
the group more involved in decisions about software changes.
In his open letter, Greifeld said Nasdaq has already put new
safeguards in place.
He said many of the SEC's demands have already been met, but
he expects all of the requirements to be completed by the end of
the year.