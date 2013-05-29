Nasdaq to pay $10 mln to settle SEC charges on Facebook snafu

WASHINGTON May 29 Nasdaq OMX on
Wednesday agreed to pay $10 million, the largest penalty ever
levied against a stock exchange, to settle civil charges
stemming from mistakes it made during Facebook's initial
public offering last year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said.
The SEC said that Nasdaq's series of "ill-fated decisions"
on the day of the IPO led to a series of regulatory violations.
As a result, more than 30,000 Facebook orders remained stuck
in Nasdaq's system for more than two hours when they should have
been either executed or canceled, leaving investors in the lurch
and causing market makers to lose an estimated $500 million.
The exchange operator agreed to settle the charges without
admitting or denying the allegations.