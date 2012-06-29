SEC may order Nasdaq to upgrade trading systems - WSJ

June 28 U.S. securities regulators may force Nasdaq OMX Group Inc to upgrade its trading systems following last month's glitch-ridden IPO of Facebook Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into what caused the glitches that left the market makers - who facilitate trades for brokers - in the dark for hours as to which trades had gone through.

As part of the deepening investigation, regulators are weighing whether to demand Nasdaq to revamp its processes for developing, changing, testing and implementing the computer code used in initial public offerings and other exchange functions, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The SEC hasn't decided yet whether to take any enforcement action against Nasdaq, the paper said.

The news comes more than six weeks after Facebook's $16 billion initial public offering on May 18, where technology glitches and a communication breakdown marred the trading of the stock.

The exchange's executives are also reviewing its management structure, focusing on the operations and technology areas overseen by Anna Ewing, the Journal said, citing people familiar with discussions inside Nasdaq.

Ewing could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Nasdaq's board first discussed potential ways to restructure its operations and technology unit, including possibly replacing Ewing as the supervisor over both areas, more than four weeks ago, the newspaper said, citing one person with direct knowledge of the discussions.

Neither the SEC nor the Nasdaq could be immediately reached for comment.