Nasdaq OMX, SharesPost to set up exchange for private cos

March 6 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said it will form a joint venture with SharesPost Inc to establish a marketplace for private companies.

The stock exchange operator will retain a majority stake in the venture, Nasdaq Private Market. Specific terms were not disclosed.

