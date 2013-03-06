Nasdaq OMX, SharesPost to set up exchange for private cos

BRIEF-Biotest: discussions regarding business combination
* Said on Wednesday: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and creat group corporation are currently in discussions regarding a potential business combination
March 6 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said it will form a joint venture with SharesPost Inc to establish a marketplace for private companies.
The stock exchange operator will retain a majority stake in the venture, Nasdaq Private Market. Specific terms were not disclosed.
* Chip unit put up for auction after woes at Westinghouse mounted
* Announced on Wednesday the issuance of all the warrants for convertible notes with warrants in the frame of the flexible financing line for a total of 10 million euros ($10.75 million)