Nasdaq backs trading illiquid stocks only on listing exchange

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask
U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the
trading of shares of small companies and illiquid
exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed,
the market operator said in a note to clients.
Such a move would make it cheaper for investors to buy and
sell small-cap stocks and niche ETFs, spur more trading, and
improve market transparency, Tal Cohen, Nasdaq's head of North
American equities, said in the Jan. 19 note, reviewed by
Reuters.
Under current stock market rules, all U.S. stocks and ETFs
can be traded on any of the 13 registered U.S. stock exchanges,
regardless of where they are listed, a system aimed in part at
promoting competition and adding resiliency to the market.
For instance, when technology glitches caused temporary
outages on two separate days in December at Intercontinental
Exchange Inc's NYSE Arca, trading of the more than 1,500
ETFs listed on the exchange continued elsewhere unabated.
But critics have said the market is now too fragmented,
adding complexity and costs that make thinly traded stocks even
more difficult to trade.
"While competition among execution venues has brought the
market many benefits for liquid securities, some securities are
not well served," Cohen said.
With the change in the leadership of the U.S. government, a
review of the core policies and regulations governing the
markets is in order, he said.
Trump's incoming administration has pledged to slash
regulations, many of them enacted after the 2007-08 financial
crisis, and the financial industry is generally optimistic about
the potential for change.
Nasdaq would work with the industry to establish new rules
and metrics to define the segment of securities that would be
affected by the changes, Cohen said.
Exchange operator Bats Global Markets made a
similar proposal to Nasdaq's in April 2015. (reut.rs/2iTiKyE)
Nasdaq also plans to make changes to its popular closing
auction by adding late "Limit on Close" orders that will allow
for more participation and improve the ability to offset price
imbalances, Cohen said.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)