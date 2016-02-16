Nasdaq to test new incentives to ease volatility, trading halts

NEW YORK Feb 16 Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Tuesday it plans to lower trading prices for some U.S. stocks during times of extreme market volatility to determine whether the incentives lead to less disruptive trading.

The move comes as exchanges and regulators re-examine rules designed to ensure orderly markets following a chaotic trading session on Aug. 24 when a near-unprecedented bout of volatility triggered a record intraday drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Nasdaq's experiment is set to begin on April 1 and is related to a regulation called Limit-Up Limit-Down, which prevents stocks from trading outside of a specific range based on recent prices, pausing the stocks when prices run afoul of the bands.

Under the rule, if the best available offer for a stock falls below the bottom end of the price band, the stock goes into what is called a limit state for 15 seconds. If no trade happens during that time, or the order is not canceled, the stock is halted for five minutes and then reopened using an auction process.

The measure was put in place to curb volatility following the 2010 "flash crash," when around $1 trillion was temporarily wiped from U.S. stock markets in minutes.

The first big test of the rule was on Aug. 24, when panic over the health of the Chinese economy led to steep market declines. Panic selling and a lack of buyers that day led to more than 1,250 trading halts in 455 stocks and exchange-traded funds, causing confusion that may have compounded the problem and led to some investors getting worse prices than they otherwise would have.

Now, as an incentive to provide bids for traders to hit during the limit state, Nasdaq plans to give its market makers rebates of 10 cents per 100 shares for buy orders that are placed and executed inside the price band, said Walt Smith, Nasdaq's head of U.S. equities and business analysis.

The idea is to have fewer trading halts, but for those stocks that do get halted, Nasdaq said it would give rebates of five cents per 100 shares for all orders posted that are executed during the reopening.

The experiment will start with 200 of Nasdaq's more than 3,700 listed stocks, including Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, and Starbucks Corp.

More stocks will be added and the incentives adjusted over time with the goal of making the plan permanent, Smith said. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)