Nasdaq launches machine intelligence-enhanced data service

NEW YORK May 16 Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday
launched a service to help fund managers and quantitative
traders better use data from social media, central bank
announcements, retail sentiment and other sources to improve
trading profits.
The Nasdaq Analytics Hub will use machine intelligence, a
subset of artificial intelligence, to derive signals from
end-of-day data that market participants can use to enhance
investing strategies, the exchange operator said.
The data from Nasdaq and third party providers are
vigorously vetted with the help of financial technology startup
Lucena Research, Mike O'Rourke, global head of machine
intelligence and data services at Nasdaq, said in an interview.
"We back test the data using a number of strategies and then
we use machine intelligence to add value-added analytics to the
data that allows firms to make it more actionable."
The exchange operator said it would add new data sets and
sources, as well as new insights and analytics, on a continual
basis.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Richard Chang)