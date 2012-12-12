版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 21:27 BJT

CORRECTED-Nasdaq to buy Thomson Reuters' PR, IR units

(Corrects to say that Nasdaq did announce amount of deal, adds amount)

Dec 12 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Wednesday it would buy the investor relations, public relations, and multimedia solutions businesses of Thomson Reuters Corp as it builds its portfolio of products and services that deliver market intelligence and communications solutions to its clients.

The transatlantic exchange operator said that it made a binding offer for the units for $390 million in cash, and that the deal would add to its earnings within the first 12 months, excluding transaction-related costs. (Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐