FINRA/Nasdaq issue led to some late trade reports at market open

NEW YORK Feb 14 Nasdaq OMX Group said on Friday that an issue with the FINRA/Nasdaq trade reporting facility led to untimely trade reports for equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Arca, and NYSE Amex, on Friday morning.

The issue, which lasted from 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (1:00 p.m. GMT) to 9:50 a.m., has been resolved and the processing of trades was unaffected, Nasdaq said in a note to traders. The exchange operator said it was working with FINRA to correct any affected trades and to ensure that the problem with the trade reporting facility does not happen again.
