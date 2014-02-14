FINRA/Nasdaq issue led to some late trade reports at market open

BRIEF-United Security Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* United Security Bancshares reports 1st quarter 2017 net income of $1.8 million
NEW YORK Feb 14 Nasdaq OMX Group said on Friday that an issue with the FINRA/Nasdaq trade reporting facility led to untimely trade reports for equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Arca, and NYSE Amex, on Friday morning.
The issue, which lasted from 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (1:00 p.m. GMT) to 9:50 a.m., has been resolved and the processing of trades was unaffected, Nasdaq said in a note to traders. The exchange operator said it was working with FINRA to correct any affected trades and to ensure that the problem with the trade reporting facility does not happen again.
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, April 19 Large U.S. companies and their executives helped President Donald Trump raise a record-setting $106.7 million for inauguration festivities in January, according to a U.S. government filing released on Wednesday.