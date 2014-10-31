UBS cannot arbitrate with Nasdaq over Facebook IPO - court

NEW YORK Oct 31 A divided U.S. appeals court on
Friday rejected UBS AG's bid to compel Nasdaq OMX
Group Inc to arbitrate a dispute over how the exchange
operator handled Facebook Inc's May 2012 initial public
offering.
By a 2-1 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York upheld a lower court judge's conclusion that UBS' claims
were not subject to arbitration.
UBS claimed that Nasdaq's mismanagement of the IPO caused
the Swiss bank to unintentionally amass tens of millions of
Facebook shares, ultimately resulting in more than $350 million
of losses.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish)