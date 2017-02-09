Nasdaq plans venture arm to invest in financial technology -sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 9 Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc
plans to set up a venture capital arm to invest in
financial technology companies that can help grow its own
businesses, two people familiar with the plans told Reuters.
The amount Nasdaq would invest could not be learned, though
one person described it as "modest" relative to its broader
earnings and capital plans. Nasdaq generated $2.3 billion in net
revenue last year.
Nasdaq is best known for running stock exchanges around the
globe, but it is also one of the largest providers of technology
to other exchanges and companies involved with trading.
A venture arm would formalize some of the investing Nasdaq
has already been doing in early-stage financial-technology
companies. It was one of the earliest supporters of blockchain,
a record-keeping tool that some expect will fundamentally change
the cost, speed and accuracy of trading.
The move would also align with plans set out by Nasdaq's new
chief executive, Adena Friedman, who wants to increase the
company's focus on technology.
"Areas of focus for us in terms of big projects are all
around technology," Friedman said last month on CNBC. "It's a
matter of making sure that we continue to take all of the new
technologies that are available in the marketplace and ...
offering them to our clients."
Nasdaq's current investments include San Francisco-based
blockchain startup Chain.com and artificial-intelligence company
Digital Reasoning.
In the venture capital arm under discussion, Nasdaq would go
beyond investment dollars to help companies develop technology
faster, one of the sources said. The two sources were not
authorized to speak publicly.
Nasdaq is not the first financial firm to set up a venture
arm as a way to stay competitive. CME Group Inc,
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Banco
Santander SA are among those that have similar units.
(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Additional reporting by John
McCrank; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Alan Crosby)