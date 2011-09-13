Nasdaq OMX eyes plan for more share buybacks-CEO

BRIEF-Meisheng Cultural & Creative unit to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
Sept 13 Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) will reach a targeted 2.5-times leverage ratio earlier than expected, and will at the end of the third quarter set a capital plan that would likely include share buybacks, its chief said.
"Based upon the current depressed share price, the share buyback certainly would look compelling to us, the board, and to probably many of you here," Chief Executive Robert Greifeld said on Tuesday at a conference hosted by Barclays. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on budget proposals in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-FX WEEKAHEAD FX