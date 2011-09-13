Nasdaq OMX eyes plan for more share buybacks-CEO

Sept 13 Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) will reach a targeted 2.5-times leverage ratio earlier than expected, and will at the end of the third quarter set a capital plan that would likely include share buybacks, its chief said.

"Based upon the current depressed share price, the share buyback certainly would look compelling to us, the board, and to probably many of you here," Chief Executive Robert Greifeld said on Tuesday at a conference hosted by Barclays. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Maureen Bavdek)