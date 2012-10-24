BRIEF-Nasdaq says expects SEC to rule on Facebook payback plan by year-end

Oct 24 NASDAQ OMX Group Inc : * CEO Robert Greifeld says expects to hear back from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on $62 million NASDAQ payback plan for firms harmed by Facebook Inc IPO by end of year * CEO Greifeld says kill switches for equity markets "a good evolution of the

market that we need to see" * Says had $4 million in legal expenses in Q3 related to Facebook Inc

IPO litigation