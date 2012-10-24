BRIEF-Nasdaq says expects SEC to rule on Facebook payback plan by year-end

BRIEF-Novartis Chairman: No decision yet on Alcon's future
* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"
Oct 24 NASDAQ OMX Group Inc : * CEO Robert Greifeld says expects to hear back from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on $62 million NASDAQ payback plan for firms harmed by Facebook Inc IPO by end of year * CEO Greifeld says kill switches for equity markets "a good evolution of the
market that we need to see" * Says had $4 million in legal expenses in Q3 related to Facebook Inc
IPO litigation
* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"
* Amazon launches restaurant delivery in the district of Columbia
Feb 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.