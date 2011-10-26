UPDATE 3-Nasdaq profit surges in volatile quarter

* Q3 adjusted EPS 67 cents, meets expectations

* Revenue up 18 percent to $438 million

* 2011 expenses seen between $915 mln and $925 mln (Adds analyst comment, M&A background, byline)

By Jonathan Spicer

Oct 26 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's (NDAQ.O) core profit jumped 20 percent in the third quarter, meeting expectations, as volatile markets boosted trading volumes across the exchange operator's spectrum of assets.

A rare bright spot in an otherwise dark quarter for financial firms, exchanges benefited as investors rushed to trade, hedge and speculate in the year's most volatile markets, driven by Europe's sovereign debt crisis and the U.S. credit downgrade and deficit debate.

Nasdaq, which runs U.S. and Nordic markets, had a 6 percent rise in stock trading revenue and a 40 percent jump in revenue from derivatives trading and clearing, including the top market share in U.S. equity options.

Excluding one-time items, the Nasdaq Stock Market parent earned $121 million, or 67 cents per share, in the quarter, up from $101 million, or 50 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $438 million.

Analysts on average expected the New York-based company to earn 67 cents per share on $435 million in revenue.

"They are relying on organic growth, and pointing to derivatives and market technology and data to get there," said Patrick O'Shaughnessy, analyst at Raymond James. "For the most part it's been working -- another quarter of record earnings."

Including $14 million in costs related in part to merger efforts, net profit was $110 million.

Under Chief Executive Robert Greifeld, Nasdaq has been on the sidelines of a global merger push among exchanges after dropping its hostile bid for NYSE Euronext NYX.N last May.

(For a graphic on exchange mergers, click on r.reuters.com/hav32s.)

Instead, Nasdaq has focused on smaller technology-related purchases meant to win it a bigger piece of what Greifeld sees as a $4 billion opportunity in the U.S. equity market, including offering data, co-location and risk-management services to high-speed electronic traders.

Smaller technology-based purchases such as FTEN and, just this week, Glide Technologies will provide "stable, cash flow-generative businesses" that work "in good times and bad," Greifeld said on a call with analysts and reporters on Wednesday. He said more acquisitions are on the table.

NYSE's parent, meanwhile, plans a $9 billion takeover by Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE), which regulators are reviewing, putting pressure on Nasdaq and others to do a deal to likewise cut costs and ramp up higher-margin derivatives trading and clearing.

Nasdaq's share of U.S. stock-trading -- which has sharply eroded in the last five years as upstarts and dark pools have grown -- held steady compared to the same quarter a ago at 22 percent, thanks again to the volatility.

The company forecast expenses this year would total between $915 million and $925 million, about in line with Wall Street expectations. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Derek Caney and John Wallace)