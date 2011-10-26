UPDATE 1-Jefferies suit against IDCG a 'side issue' -Nasdaq

Oct 26 Jefferies Group Inc's JEF.N lawsuit against a clearinghouse majority-owned by Nasdaq OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) does not affect Nasdaq's commitment to the clearinghouse or its business prospects, Nasdaq's chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

Jefferies filed the suit last month to recover tens of millions of dollars of alleged losses from being fraudulently induced to enter interest rate swap futures contracts on the clearinghouse, run by International Derivatives Clearing Group, in which Nasdaq has the majority stake.

IDCG and Nasdaq were named in the suit. [ID:nS1E78I187]

The suit is "a side issue" that has nothing to do with IDCG's prospects, which will be realized when regulation surrounding the clearing of over-the-counter swaps becomes more defined, Nasdaq CEO Robert Greifeld said on a conference call with analysts and reporters.

"We remain committed to IDCG," he said.

In its unusual complaint, U.S. broker-dealer Jefferies said IDCG's clearing unit repeatedly misrepresented that the contracts were "economically equivalent" to similar transactions handled in the private OTC market. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)