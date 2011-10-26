UPDATE 1-Jefferies suit against IDCG a 'side issue' -Nasdaq

Oct 26 Jefferies Group Inc's JEF.N lawsuit
against a clearinghouse majority-owned by Nasdaq OMX Group Inc
(NDAQ.O) does not affect Nasdaq's commitment to the
clearinghouse or its business prospects, Nasdaq's chief
executive officer said on Wednesday.
Jefferies filed the suit last month to recover tens of
millions of dollars of alleged losses from being fraudulently
induced to enter interest rate swap futures contracts on the
clearinghouse, run by International Derivatives Clearing Group,
in which Nasdaq has the majority stake.
IDCG and Nasdaq were named in the suit. [ID:nS1E78I187]
The suit is "a side issue" that has nothing to do with
IDCG's prospects, which will be realized when regulation
surrounding the clearing of over-the-counter swaps becomes more
defined, Nasdaq CEO Robert Greifeld said on a conference call
with analysts and reporters.
"We remain committed to IDCG," he said.
In its unusual complaint, U.S. broker-dealer Jefferies said
IDCG's clearing unit repeatedly misrepresented that the
contracts were "economically equivalent" to similar
transactions handled in the private OTC market.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)