South Africa's Naspers lifts FY profit, Tencent robust

JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South African e-commerce
and pay-TV giant Naspers, reported a 41 percent jump
annual profit on Friday as strong results from its Chinese money
spinner Tencent offset weak performance from its pay-TV and
other e-commerce ventures.
Cape Town-based Naspers, which owns about a third of China's
biggest social network and online entertainment firm Tencent
, said core headline earnings totalled $1.8 billion, or
406 cents per share, compared with $1.2 billion, or 298 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Core headline EPS is Naspers' main profit measure that
strips out non-operational and one-off items.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing
by David Evans)