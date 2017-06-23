UPDATE 1-South Africa's Naspers lifts FY profit, Tencent robust

(Adds details, shares)
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South African e-commerce
and pay-TV giant Naspers reported a 41 percent jump
annual profit on Friday as strong results from its Chinese money
spinner Tencent offset weak performances from its pay-TV and
other e-commerce ventures.
Founded in 1915, Naspers has transformed itself from an
apartheid-era newspaper publisher into a $85 billion
multinational with private equity-style investments e-commerce
platforms such as auction sites, online retail and
e-classifieds.
But it owes much of that valuation to its 33 percent Tencent
stake, which is worth about $114 billion rand, or 20 percent
more than Naspers itself. The discount has prompted some
investors to urge Chief Executive Bob van Dyk to find ways to
narrow it.
Naspers, South Africa's biggest company by market value,
said core headline earnings totalled $1.8 billion, or 406 cents
per share, compared with $1.2 billion, or 298 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Core headline EPS is Naspers' main profit measure that
strips out non-operational and one-off items.
Naspers said its e-commerce division, which excludes Tencent
and houses assets such as OLX, the biggest classifieds sites in
India and Brazil, widened losses to $682 million from $648
million.
"During the 2018 financial year the group will keep scaling
its commerce businesses to drive profitability and cash
generation," the company said.
Naspers has ploughed around $4 billion since 2012 into the
business to drive growth mainly in e-commerce platforms and
reduce its dependence on Tencent and pay-TV, which thrives in
South Africa but faces headwinds elsewhere.
Shares in Naspers rose 2.18 percent to 2,627 rand at 1355
GMT.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing
by David Evans)