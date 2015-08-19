Naspers launches South African video-on-demand service

JOHANNESBURG Aug 19 South Africa's Naspers
on Wednesday announced a move into the video-on-demand
market in Africa's most advanced economy, saying it will have a
"fighting chance" when U.S. rival Netflix launches
there.
Showmax, Naspers' video-on-demand unit, will use a mix of
international and local content to build a base of subscribers,
its general manager John Kotsaftis told a briefing.
Naspers will focus on the 1 million households in South
Africa with good Internet speeds first and assess opportunities
on the rest of the continent later, Kotsaftis said.
"We have a platform that is completely scalable, but right
now it is only about South Africa," he said.
Naspers's Multichoice unit supplies digital satellite
television services on the rest of the continent.
Other companies such as Times Media Group have introduced
Netflix's model of subscription-based viewing on-demand in South
Africa with its VIDI service and said on Wednesday in a
statement it offers 3,500 television episodes and 400 movies.
Naspers is entering the market with 19,000 episodes, said
Kotsaftis, who also described the move as "a long play".
"I can't tell you what will happen when they move in here,"
Kotsaftis said, referring to Netflix.
It is not clear when U.S. company will enter South Africa,
but it said in January it would complete an expansion to around
200 countries within two years.
"We are focusing on South Africa in a way Netflix will not
be focusing," he said, pointing to content in local languages
going back more than two decades.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom, editing by David Evans)