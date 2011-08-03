EU clears Baloise buy of Belgian insurer

BRUSSELS Aug 3 The European Commission said on Wednesday it had cleared Swiss insurer Baloise's BALN.VX acquisition of Belgian insurance firm Nateus from Ethias [ETHAS.UL].

The EU competition watchdog said its investigation had shown that while the firms' activities overlapped in transport insurance, their combined market shares were moderate and they would face competition from a range of other insurance firms.

"As a result, the Commission concluded that the transaction would not significantly impede effective competition in the European Economic Area (EEA) or any substantial part of it," the Commission statement said.

The acquisition is Baloise's second in Belgium. [ID:nLDE72F058] (Reporting by David Brunnstrom)