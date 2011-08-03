版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2011年 8月 4日 星期四 00:05 BJT

EU clears Baloise buy of Belgian insurer

BRUSSELS Aug 3 The European Commission said on Wednesday it had cleared Swiss insurer Baloise's BALN.VX acquisition of Belgian insurance firm Nateus from Ethias [ETHAS.UL].

The EU competition watchdog said its investigation had shown that while the firms' activities overlapped in transport insurance, their combined market shares were moderate and they would face competition from a range of other insurance firms.

"As a result, the Commission concluded that the transaction would not significantly impede effective competition in the European Economic Area (EEA) or any substantial part of it," the Commission statement said.

The acquisition is Baloise's second in Belgium. [ID:nLDE72F058] (Reporting by David Brunnstrom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐