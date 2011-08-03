EU clears Baloise buy of Belgian insurer

BRUSSELS Aug 3 The European Commission said on
Wednesday it had cleared Swiss insurer Baloise's BALN.VX
acquisition of Belgian insurance firm Nateus from Ethias
[ETHAS.UL].
The EU competition watchdog said its investigation had shown
that while the firms' activities overlapped in transport
insurance, their combined market shares were moderate and they
would face competition from a range of other insurance firms.
"As a result, the Commission concluded that the transaction
would not significantly impede effective competition in the
European Economic Area (EEA) or any substantial part of it," the
Commission statement said.
The acquisition is Baloise's second in Belgium.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom)