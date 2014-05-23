UPDATE 1-Fire damages Atlas Energy natgas compressor in Indiana

(Adds company comment)
May 23 A fire early Friday damaged a natural gas
compressor station owned by a unit of Atlas Energy LP
in Widner Township in southwest Indiana, a spokesman for the
company said.
Brian Begley, the spokesman, said the company was
investigating the cause of the fire, which was put out within an
hour or so. There were no injuries.
He said the facility is a compressor station that helps move
gas gathered from nearby wells to a takeaway pipe that connects
to a bigger pipeline system.
Begley could not immediately say how much gas moves through
the station each day or which pipeline system the plant feeds
into.
He said the company has not drilled new wells in the area in
five years or so but continues to gather gas from wells drilled
in the past.
He could not say when the compressor station would likely
return to service or whether any gas was now stranded due to the
fire.
Widner Township Fire Chief Patrick Reynolds told Reuters the
fire occurred at about 4 a.m. local time and took about 30
minutes to contain.
Reynolds said between 50 and 60 firefighters from several
nearby departments were on the scene for about two and a half
hours.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid,
Steve Orlofsky and James Dalgleish)