UPDATE 1-Atlas to add natgas processing capacity in Texas

* Atlas to add 200 mmcfd to west Texas processing plant

* Expansion in two phases; first by 2013, second by 2015 (Adds details, quote)

Nov 15 Atlas Pipeline Partners APL.N will build another natural gas processing unit at its west Texas plant to accommodate increased gas production from the Permian Basin, the company said on Tuesday.

The $200 million expansion will increase processing capacity at the WestTX plant from 255 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) to 455 mmcfd over two phases to be completed by early 2015, a company statement said.

"This expansion, the second announced expansion of this facility this year, is the result of increased activity in the Permian basin by our producer customers," Atlas Chief Executive Eugene Dubay said.

The first phase of the expansion will add 100 mmcfd and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2013. The second 100-mmcfd phase is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2015, the company said.

Atlas expects cash flows from the expansion by the second half of 2013.

Natural gas production in the Permian Basin has increased in recent years as producers tap shale formations in the region, increasing the need for pipeline and processing capacity. (Reporting by Edward McAllister in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)