Fire damages Atlas Energy natgas processing plant in Indiana

May 23 A fire on Friday damaged a natural gas
processing plant owned by Atlas Energy in Widner Township in
southwest Indiana, according to the local fire chief.
Widner Township Fire Chief Patrick Reynolds told Reuters the
fire occurred at about 4 a.m. local time and took about 30
minutes to contain.
He said there were no injuries and firefighters from several
nearby departments were on the scene for about two and a half
hours. In total, he said there were between 50 and 60
firefighters on the scene.
Officials at Atlas Energy, a unit of Chevron Corp,
were not immediately available for comment.
