Covey Park inks $420 mln deal for Louisiana shale gas acreage

March 23 Private equity-backed Covey Park Energy
LLC said on Wednesday it bought shale natural gas acreage in
Louisiana for $420 million from EP Energy Corp, the
latest in a slow trickle of land deals across the energy space.
Covey, which is funded by Denham Capital, bought 52,933
gross acres in the Haynesville and Bossier shales. The land
produced about 113 million cubic feet per day in the fourth
quarter. Covey said it aims to increase that to 200 million
cubic feet per day.
After the deal closes in the second quarter, Covey said it
will control nearly 200,000 acres across Texas and Louisiana
holding roughly 2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
Half a dozen or so private equity firms and other asset
managers have made recent land purchases throughout the United
States for oil and natural gas development. Sellers are seeking
quick cash infusions to service debt and maintain core
operations.
