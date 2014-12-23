版本:
2014年 12月 23日

Israeli regulator opposes Noble, Delek control of Leviathan natgas field

JERUSALEM Dec 23 Israel's Anti-Trust Authority on Tuesday recommended the break-up of the "monopoly" of Noble Energy and conglomerate Delek Group for developing the huge Leviathan natural gas field off the country's Mediterranean coast.

It said commissioner David Gilo informed Israeli gas tycoon Yitzhak Tshuva, who has a controlling stake in Delek, about his decision, which is subject to state approval. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Steven Scheer)
