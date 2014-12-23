UPDATE 2-Israeli regulator opposes Noble, Delek's control of Leviathan gas field

* Delek and Noble hold 85 pct of Leviathan
* Gas production had been expected to begin by 2018
* Noble says could re-think investment in Israel
* Oil, gas shares stocks down as much as 22 pct
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Dec 23 Israel's competition regulator
recommended on Tuesday breaking up what it says is a monopoly
control of the country's offshore gas reserves by Noble Energy
and Delek Group, who together hold 85 percent
of the giant Leviathan field.
The decision puts in doubt current development plans for
Leviathan, the huge deepwater gas field discovered four years
ago off the Israeli coast, hitting the share prices of all the
local partners in Leviathan.
Following heavy political pressure, Commissioner David Gilo
has revoked a compromise deal that would have allowed
Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Group to keep
control of Leviathan.
Anti-trust authorities have been targeting the companies,
which discovered the field and other, smaller fields nearby,
after critics, mostly political opponents of Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu, said that the firms have too much control
over such a valuable national asset.
Leviathan is one of the world's largest offshore gas finds
to be made in the last decade, with an estimated 22 trillion
cubic feet (622 billion cubic metres) of reserves. Production
had been expected to begin in 2018 following an initial
investment in the development of around $6.5 billion.
Noble and Delek also own controlling stakes in the nearby
Tamar field, which was discovered in 2009 and started producing
nearly two years ago from reserves estimated at some 10 tcf (280
bcm).
The duo previously bought into the exploration block
licences that resulted in the discovery of Leviathan without the
competition regulator's permission but Gilo had previously
allowed the purchase on condition that the two sold stakes in
two of their other smaller discoveries in the same East
Mediterranean area, Karish and Tanin, which have combined
reserves of 3 tcf.
However, Gilo told Noble and Delek executives at a Monday
evening meeting that he had now decided their licence ownerships
constituted a cartel and on Tuesday recommended a break-up of
the control of the country's key gas reserves.
"The entry of Delek and Noble into Leviathan created a
situation in which these groups control all of the gas reserves
on the State of Israel's coast," the regulator said in a
statement.
It had never been fully comfortable with the idea of
allowing Noble and Delek to control both Tamar and Leviathan but
felt it was acceptable to a long legal battle. Now, it believes
there will be competition that will lead to lower prices and
that the issue may ultimately be decided in court.
Noble owns 39.66 percent of Leviathan. Delek Drilling
and Avner Oil Exploration, both units of
Delek Group, hold 22.67 percent each and Ratio Oil Exploration
owns 15 percent.
Shares in Delek Drilling were down 10 percent by 1315 GMT at
14.80 shekels while Avner was down 9 percent at 2.68 shekels and
Ratio was down 10 percent at 0.33 shekel. Delek Group was down
13 percent at 952 shekels.
"It sends a very bad message for investors in Israel," said
Noam Pincu, an analyst at the Psagot brokerage, adding it also
may delay Leviathan's development significantly.
"Instead of creating competition, it will delay
competition," he said.
The dispute over allowing the companies sole control over
developing the gas field has been brewing for about three years
and is a hot political topic ahead of a March election focussed
on economic issues such as high living costs.
Liberal politicians who opinion polls suggest could stymie
Netanyahu's bid for a fourth term, accuse his government of
permitting tycoons an unfair monopoly over Israel's greatest
natural resource.
The Israeli authority plans a hearing with the companies
before making a final decision and analysts believe a settlement
will ultimately be reached, although Noble and Delek could be
forced to sell their interests in Tamar or Leviathan.
Pincu said one possible outcome could be that Noble and
Delek are allowed to hold onto a share of Leviathan's gas
earmarked for export but not the 60 percent that is destined for
Israel's own use.
Noble said it would take all necessary action to protect its
legal and legitimate rights.
Binyamin Zommer, Noble's manager in Israel, said the
authority's decision "will cast a shadow over the future of the
oil and gas industry in Israel and will impact Noble Energy's
continued investment there."
Zommer said Noble, which along with its partners has
invested $6 billion in Israel's oil and gas sector, remained
committed to developing Leviathan, as soon as regulatory,
commercial and financial conditions allow.
He also said Noble bought the Leviathan licence with Israeli
government approval.
Yitzhak Tshuva, Delek's controlling shareholder, said he had
risked a large amount of money to develop the oil and gas
business and that a forced sale of Leviathan might harm
agreements Israel has made with other countries.
Leviathan partners are in talks with Britain's BG Group
, which wants to run a subsea pipeline from Leviathan to
its 10 bcm a year liquefied natural gas export plant on Egypt's
Mediterranean coast, and with Jordan's national electricity
company.
Only the Palestinian Authority has so far committed to
buying gas, agreeing a 20-year deal worth $1.2 billion.
(Additional reporting by Dan Williams and Allyn Fisher-Ilan;
Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Greg Mahlich)