Israel's Leviathan to produce 12 BCM anually of gas in 1st stage

TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) -
* Partners in Israel's Leviathan natural gas field said on Thursday the project's first development stage will include a capacity of 12 billion cubic meters (BCM) of gas a year.
* Later stages could include an additional 9 BCM of gas a year.
* Partners estimate positive cash flow and royalties from the field to begin in 2020.
* Israeli statement to Tel Aviv Stock Exchange includes report by U.S. consultant Netherland, Sewell and Associates.
* Partners in Leviathan include Texas-based Noble Energy with 39.66 percent stake, Israel's Avner Oil and Delek Drilling who each have a 22.67 percent share, and Ratio Oil with the remaining 15 percent stake. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
