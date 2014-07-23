MarkWest Pennsylvania natgas plant returns to service

July 23 MarkWest Energy Partners LP's
Plant III at its Houston natural gas processing and
fractionation complex in Washington County, Pennsylvania, has
returned to service after nearly two months, the company said.
The company also said in a statement late Tuesday that it
had completed or was close to completing new units at a couple
of gas processing plants in Ohio.
The Houston complex consists of three processing plants
totaling 355 million cubic feet per day and 98,000 barrels per
day of ethane and heavier fractionation capacity.
Plant III is a 200 MMcf/d cryogenic facility that has been
offline since May 28, when its heat exchanger was damaged.
While fixing Houston`s Plant III, MarkWest said it had
diverted gas for processing to the Majorsville complex in
Marshall County, West Virginia.
In the Utica Shale, MarkWest Utica EMG LLC, a joint venture
between MarkWest and the Energy and Minerals Group private
equity firm, is in startup mode for its third cryogenic
processing plant at the Seneca complex in Noble County, Ohio.
The 200 MMcf/d Seneca III plant will increase total
processing capacity at the complex to 600 MMcf/d. The Seneca
complex is supported by long-term contracts with Antero
Resources Corp, Gulfport Energy Corp, Rex Energy
Corp, PDC Energy Inc, and other producers.
MarkWest Utica EMG expects to complete a fourth 200 MMcf/d
plant at the Seneca complex in the second quarter of 2015, the
company said.
In addition, MarkWest Utica EMG recently completed a 40,000
bpd de-ethanization facility at the Cadiz complex in Harrison
County, Ohio. The new facility will enable producer customers to
meet residue gas quality specifications and downstream ethane
pipeline commitments.
Ethane produced at the new Cadiz facility will be delivered
to Enterprise Products Partners LP's 1,230-mile
Appalachia-to-Texas Express (ATEX) pipeline from Pennsylvania to
Texas.
MarkWest also said the Cadiz II plant would become
operational this quarter and increase total cryogenic processing
capacity at the complex to 325 MMcf/d.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)