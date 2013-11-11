New England natgas at 8-mth high on cold, new supply caps NY gains

NEW YORK Nov 11 A bout of cold weather expected in the U.S. Northeast this week lifted New England natural gas prices to their highest level since last winter, while new regional supplies limited gains in New York City, IntercontinentalExchange data showed on Monday.

Gas for next-day delivery on the Algonquin natural gas system in New England rose more than $4 on Monday to an average of $8.35 per million British thermal units, its highest price since late March. On the same date last year, Algonquin prices were trading at $4.65.

Last winter, Algonquin prices topped out at over $34 per mmBtu during a cold spell in late January, data showed.

Gas on the Transco pipeline system in New York City rose less than 50 cents, however, to an average of $3.82. Last winter New York gas prices jumped briefly to a five-year high of $38 during an extreme cold blast, Reuters data showed.

Four new natural gas pipelines began service in the Northeast on Nov. 1, bringing otherwise stranded gas from the Marcellus Shale to market, energy companies said previously.

Those lines are expected to temper the volatile regional prices in New York, but with the new supply focused mainly in the New York City area, traders expect New England prices may still be subject to big price gains during cold spells this winter.

Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for strong cold weather from the central United States to the East in its one- to five-day outlook.

The Weather Channel's weather.com said high temperatures in New York City would top out at 41 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, with Boston only reaching 39 F. Snow showers were likely in both cities.

Thomson Reuters Natural Gas Analytics group said Monday's day-ahead weather models indicated that gas-weighted heating degree days for the Northeast were up 8.6 from Friday's forecast average for Saturday through Monday. The translated forecast of 12.5 HDDs above normal will translate into 2.6 billion cubic feet per day higher consumption for the region.

Heating degree days, or the number of degrees Fahrenheit that a day's average temperature remains below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius), are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses. They are often weighted to reflect state and regional population differences.