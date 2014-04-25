UPDATE 1-Williams plans $300-mil natgas pipe expansion for U.S. LNG export

(Adds background, details)
April 25 Williams Partners LP said
Friday it plans to expand part of its Transco pipeline to
deliver natural gas to Cheniere Energy Partners LP's
Sabine liquefied natural gas export facility under construction
in Louisiana.
Williams Partners, which is majority owned by Williams Cos
Inc, said the project will cost about $300 million with
a planned in service date in early 2017, subject to government
approvals.
Sabine is the only LNG export facility under construction in
the United States and is expected to enter service in late 2015.
There are however more than a dozen other companies seeking
federal approvals to build LNG export facilities in the United
States. Factbox
The push towards LNG has been bolstered by a surge in U.S.
shale gas production expected to allow the country to become an
net exporter of gas in 2018.
Williams said a binding open season to gauge additional
market interest in its so-called Gulf Trace expansion of Transco
is scheduled to end on May 8.
Williams said the 1.2 million dekatherms per day Gulf Trace
expansion will add "a very large, long-term market commitment in
an area of Transco`s system that is seeing decreased utilization
due to changing gas supply patterns in the United States."
The Sabine project is supported by long-term contacts with
several LNG off-take shippers and is expected to provide LNG for
export to diverse markets overseas, Williams said.
The Gulf Trace project will make Transco`s production area
mainline and southwest Louisiana lateral systems bi-directional
from Station 65 in St. Helena Parish, Louisiana to Cameron
Parish, Louisiana, Williams said.
In addition to the pipeline reversal, Williams said it plans
to build a new, 8-mile 36-inch lateral pipeline and two new
compressor stations to provide firm transportation service to
the Sabine LNG facility.
Williams also said it plans to add about 3.4 million
dekatherms of gas transportation capacity by 2017 from northeast
supplies to growth markets with mainline expansions that include
the Dalton Expansion Project, Atlantic Sunrise, Leidy Southeast,
Virginia Southside and others.
In a separate release, Williams said the U.S. Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission (FERC) has approved its application to
construct and operate Transco`s Mobile Bay South III Expansion
project, which would provide additional gas transportation
capacity to growing markets in the Southeast by the spring of
2015.
Williams said Transco is already the nation's largest-volume
interstate gas pipeline system delivering gas through its
10,200-mile pipeline network whose mainline extends nearly 1,800
miles between South Texas and New York City.
Cheniere Energy Partners is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy
Inc.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)