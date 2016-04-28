版本:
2016年 4月 28日

National General says CEO Michael Karfunkel dies

April 27 National General Holdings Corp said its founder and chief executive, Michael Karfunkel, died on Wednesday.

Karfunkel, who was 72, according to a Bloomberg profile, founded the insurance holding company in 2009. He will be replaced by President Barry Karfunkel, the company said in a statement.

The New York-based company said Barry has been part of the company's management team since National General's foundation. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

