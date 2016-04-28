National General says CEO Michael Karfunkel dies

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
April 27 National General Holdings Corp said its founder and chief executive, Michael Karfunkel, died on Wednesday.
Karfunkel, who was 72, according to a Bloomberg profile, founded the insurance holding company in 2009. He will be replaced by President Barry Karfunkel, the company said in a statement.
The New York-based company said Barry has been part of the company's management team since National General's foundation. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.