National General says CEO Michael Karfunkel dies

April 27 National General Holdings Corp said its founder and chief executive, Michael Karfunkel, died on Wednesday.

Karfunkel, who was 72, according to a Bloomberg profile, founded the insurance holding company in 2009. He will be replaced by President Barry Karfunkel, the company said in a statement.

The New York-based company said Barry has been part of the company's management team since National General's foundation. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)