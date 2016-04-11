版本:
2016年 4月 11日 星期一

National Oilwell slashes dividend by 89 pct amid oil slump

April 11 National Oilwell Varco Inc said on Monday it would cut its quarterly dividend by 89 percent as the company struggles to cope with a prolonged slump in oil prices.

The company cut its quarterly dividend to 5 cents per share from 46 cents, saying that market conditions continued to deteriorate through the first quarter.

The dividend cut was expected to improve future net cash flow by about $615 million per year, Chief Executive Clay Williams said in a statement. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

