National Oilwell slashes dividend by 89 pct amid oil slump

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
April 11 National Oilwell Varco Inc said on Monday it would cut its quarterly dividend by 89 percent as the company struggles to cope with a prolonged slump in oil prices.
The company cut its quarterly dividend to 5 cents per share from 46 cents, saying that market conditions continued to deteriorate through the first quarter.
The dividend cut was expected to improve future net cash flow by about $615 million per year, Chief Executive Clay Williams said in a statement. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.