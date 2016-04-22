National Oilwell Varco lays off another 520 staff in Norway

UPDATE 1-New Zealand's Xero chairman resigns after accepting Trump position
* Liddel to become assistant to U.S. president-elect (Adds CEO comment, details on resignation)
OSLO, April 22 U.S. oilfield equipment maker and service provider National Oilwell Varco Inc will cut its Norwegian workforce by another 520 people after low oil prices resulted in fewer orders, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The latest round of cuts will reduce the company's staff in Norway to less than 2,000, down from almost 5,000 at the height of the oil industry's boom two years ago.
"The uncertain market situation means that we cannot say how extensive the downsizing process will be in the long run," NOV said.
The cuts announced on Friday were all permanent jobs, the company added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Gwladys Fouche)
Jan 18 Messaging app owner Snap Inc has hired Jennifer Park Stout, former deputy chief of staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, as its head of global public policy, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's Nintendo said it will release an Android version of its Super Mario mobile game in March following the launch of Super Mario Run for Apple Inc's iPhone in December.