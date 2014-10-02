版本:
National Oilwell unit pays $1 mln, pleads guilty to export violations

WASHINGTON Oct 2 A unit of National Oilwell Varco Inc agreed to pay a $1 million fine and pleaded guilty Thursday to violating export laws when it shipped components used in oil extraction equipment to a customer in Syria in 2006, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Robbins & Myers Belgium, whose parent Robbins & Myers was acquired by National Oilwell in 2013, also agreed to pay $600,000 in civil penalties in a related settlement with the Department of Commerce.

A representative of the company could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Leslie Adler)
