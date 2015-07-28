UPDATE 1-National Oilwell profit beats estimates due to cost cuts

(Adds details, background, shares)
July 28 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the
largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as cost cuts helped offset
the impact of a fall in global drilling activity.
The U.S. rig count has slumped to a five-year low as oil
producers idle rigs due to a 50 percent drop in global oil
prices since June last year.
To cope with falling demand for oilfield services and
equipment, National Oilwell, like its rivals, is cutting jobs
and costs. The company said last month that it would cut its
Norwegian workforce by 1,500 by the end of this year.
Expenses fell more than 18 percent to $417 million in the
second quarter ended June 30 from a year earlier, the company
said.
"The operating margins delivered by our segments this
quarter reflect our focus on reducing costs to become more
efficient," Chief Executive Clay Williams said in a statement.
Operating margins at the company's rig systems business,
which accounted for nearly half of total revenue, rose to 20.5
percent from 19.3 percent in the first quarter.
However, total order backlog fell to $10.22 billion in the
second quarter from $11.89 billion in the first quarter.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $289 million,
or 74 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $619 million,
or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, National Oilwell earned 77 cents
per share, above the average analyst estimate of 64 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Houston-based company's revenue fell 25.6 percent to
$3.91 billion, slightly above analysts' average estimate of
$3.86 billion.
The company had said in April that it expected revenue to
fall for the next few quarters.
Up to Monday's close, National Oilwell's stock had fallen
about 51 percent in the last year. The Dow Jones Oil and Gas
Titans 30 Index had declined 31.5 percent in the same
period.
