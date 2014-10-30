版本:
National Oilwell profit boosted by rig technology business

Oct 30 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong performance in its rig technology business that readies oil and gas wells for production.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $699 million, or $1.62 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $636 million, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $5.59 billion. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
