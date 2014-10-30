UPDATE 2-National Oilwell posts 60 pct fall in oilfield equipment orders

BRIEF-Millicom signs sale and lease back deal in Paraguay
* Orders fall 60 pct at rig systems segment
* Says revenue from unit to remain flat in Q4
* Shares fall as much as 4 pct (Adds details, share movement)
By Narottam Medhora
Oct 30 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, said orders at a unit that make rigs and drilling components fell 60 percent, overshadowing a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
The company's shares fell as much as 4 percent in early trading.
Oil and gas companies, facing increasing pressure from investors, have been cutting back on spending to increase shareholder returns. A nearly 25 percent drop in oil prices since June has also raised the possibility of a further capital expenditure cuts.
Orders in National Oilwell's rig systems segment, which accounts for nearly half its total revenue, fell to $1.34 billion in the third quarter from $3.31 billion a year earlier.
Revenue from the business, which makes rigs and drilling components, could remain relatively flat in the fourth quarter, the company warned on a post-earnings conference call.
"The large drop off in orders is going to cause concern among the investment community," William Blair analyst Brandon Dobell wrote in a note to clients.
Falling prices have forced oil companies to review certain low-margin projects, posing a risk to oilfield service providers.
"Looking forward, we are closely monitoring the potential impact of lower oil prices on our markets," Chief Executive Clay Williams said in a statement on Thursday.
EARNINGS BEAT STREET
Revenue in National Oilwell's rig systems segment jumped 29 percent to $2.66 billion in the quarter, helped by the spike in shale drilling activity in North America, which has stayed resilient despite weak oil prices.
Land drillers Nabors Industries Ltd and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc reported a jump in revenue last week, helped by the increased drilling activity.
National Oilwell's total revenue rose 17 percent to $5.59 billion, above the average analyst estimate of $5.45 billion.
Net income attributable to the company rose 10 percent to $699 million, or $1.62 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
On an adjusted basis, National Oilwell reported an operating profit of $1.76 per share, well above the average analyst estimate of $1.54, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Houston-based company's stock clawed back some of its early losses and was down about 1.9 percent at $71.32 at 12:30 p.m. ET on the New York Stock Exchange.
Up to Wednesday's close, National Oilwell's shares had gained 1.5 percent this year, underperforming the 5 percent rise in the broader S&P 500 Oil & Gas Equipment Services Index . (Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Simon Jennings)
