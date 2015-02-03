National Oilwell revenue rises 8 pct on order backlog

BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
Feb 3 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a strong backlog of orders for its rigs and drilling components.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $595 million, or $1.39 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $658 million, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.69 per share.
Revenue rose nearly 8 percent to $5.71 billion. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.