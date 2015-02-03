UPDATE 2-National Oilwell warns of "severe downturn" in 2015

* Orders in rig technology business plunge 90 pct
* Customers are quickly cutting spending - CEO
* Shares down 5.3 percent
* Fourth-quarter orders fall short of analysts' estimates
By Narottam Medhora
Feb 3 Top U.S. oilfield equipment maker National
Oilwell Varco Inc warned of a severe downturn in its
business after orders for its drilling parts plunged nearly 90
percent, underscoring the extent of the spending cuts caused by
the oil price slump.
The gloomy outlook outweighed a better-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit, sending the company's shares down 5.3
percent on Tuesday.
Crude prices have more than halved since June due to global
oversupply and tepid demand growth, prompting oil producers to
pull out of lower-margin projects.
"Customers are delaying purchases of both capital and
consumables wherever possible, seeking to conserve cash in the
face of market uncertainty," Chief Executive Clay Williams said
on a post-earnings call.
"Our customers are quickly cutting spending and the downturn
we face will be severe in 2015 and possibly beyond," Williams
said.
Orders in National Oilwell's rig technology business, which
makes drilling equipment, slumped to $470 million in the quarter
ended Dec. 31, from $3.61 billion, a year ago. The unit
accounted for nearly half of total revenue.
Barclays said the orders were well below their forecast of
$1 billion and did "nothing to assuage concerns about economic
viability of offshore" markets.
Wall Street analysts on average had been expecting orders of
$1.1 billion.
"Booking levels show the paralysis sent through the oil
services system in the fourth quarter," Tudor, Pickering, Holt &
Co analysts wrote in a note.
National Oilwell Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Thigpen said
revenue at the rig parts unit could decline in the high
single-digit in percentage terms in the current quarter.
Baker Hughes Inc's oil rig count, considered an
industry barometer, fell for the eighth straight week to its
lowest since 2012, according to data released on Jan. 30.
National Oilwell said it expects revenue out of backlog to
decline "modestly" in the second quarter and "more steeply" over
the rest of 2015.
In contrast, total revenue rose 8 percent to $5.71 billion
in the fourth quarter.
Adjusted profit was $1.69 per share in the fourth quarter,
higher than the average analyst estimate of $1.60, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
National Oilwell shares were down 5 percent at $55.53 in
morning trade.
(Writing by Swetha Gopinath; Editing by Don Sebastian, Maju
Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)