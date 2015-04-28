UPDATE 1-National Oilwell forecasts declining revenue

(Adds details, background, shares)

April 28 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and forecast declining revenue for the next few quarters as weak oil prices reduce drilling activity.

The company, which in February warned of a "severe downturn" in its business, said total backlog fell to $11.86 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from $14.32 billion on Dec. 31.

Global oil prices have fallen 44 percent since peaking in June last year, prompting oil producers to quickly scale back spending, which in turn has weighed on demand for oilfield equipment.

The average U.S. rig count has also fallen about 40 percent since June and was at 1,110 in March, according to a Baker Hughes Inc survey.

Net income attributable to the company fell 47.4 percent to $310 million, or 76 cents per share, from a year earlier, mainly hurt by $200 million in charges.

Excluding one-time items, National Oilwell earned $1.14 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.09, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell marginally to $4.82 billion, below analysts' average estimate of $4.84 billion.

National Oilwell's shares, which closed at $54.69 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, had fallen 30 percent since June. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)