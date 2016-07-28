National Oilwell reports quarterly loss

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, due to lower demand amid reduced drilling activity.
Net loss attributable to the company was $217 million, or 58 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $289 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue more than halved to $1.72 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production