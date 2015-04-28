National Oilwell seeks bargains in depressed oilfield market

| April 28
April 28 National Oilwell Varco Inc is
slowing down its share buyback program to preserve cash for
acquisitions, driven by the need for consolidation in an
industry beset by low crude prices.
The largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker is in talks over
several potential deals, its chief executive said on Tuesday,
which would add to two acquisitions already completed this year.
"We are currently slowing our share repurchases in view of
the potential acquisition candidates coming into sharper focus,"
Clay Williams said on a conference call with analysts after the
company reported first-quarter results.
National Oilwell's $3 billion share buyback program has
begun at a blistering pace, with just $900 million remaining
under a three-year program announced last September. As of March
31, the company had $3 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
But a 44 percent drop in global crude prices
since June has prompted oil producers to scale back spending,
weighing heavily on demand for oilfield services and equipment.
National Oilwell's first-quarter revenue was lower than
analysts had expected and the company forecast declining revenue
for the next few quarters. Its shares fell as much as 8 percent
to $50.18.
For an acquisitive company such as National Oilwell, which
has spent more than $13 billion on acquisitions in the last 10
years, according to Thomson Reuters data, the downturn could
throw up some bargains.
"These downturns provide pretty extraordinary opportunities
to deploy capital, to kind of reposition ourselves for the next
upturn," Williams said. "That's what were looking to do."
While declining to identify specific targets, the CEO said
he was "really interested" in what might emerge from Halliburton
Co's $35 billion takeover of Baker Hughes Inc.
To alleviate regulators' antitrust concerns, Halliburton has
outlined some of the oilfield services assets it will seek to
divest.
Evercore ISI analyst James West said National Oilwell's
balance sheet was in "very good shape" and that the company
might seek assets to fit with its wellbore technologies business
and its completion and production solutions division.
Wellbore technologies makes equipment used in drilling,
while the completion and production solutions unit makes
equipment used in hydraulic fracturing.
(Additional reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Shubhankar
Chakravorty; Editing by Robin Paxton)