UPDATE 1-BB&T to buy National Penn Bancshares for about $1.8 bln

(Adds details related to costs, advisers)
Aug 17 BB&T Corp said it would buy
National Penn Bancshares Inc in a cash-and-stock deal
for about $1.8 billion to expand in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic
region.
The deal would consist of 70 percent BB&T shares and 30
percent in cash. National Penn shareholders can opt to receive
0.3206 of a BB&T share or $13 in cash for each National Penn
share.
BB&T said it expects the deal to add to earnings per share
in the first full year, excluding one-time charges.
The company also said it expects to incur pre-tax merger and
integration costs of about $100 million and expects annual costs
savings of about $65 million.
Acquisition of National Penn would boost BB&T's franchise in
Pennsylvania, the company said.
National Penn's chief executive officer will be named group
executive, the company said.
National Penn, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania,
has $9.6 billion in assets, $6.7 billion in deposits and 124
banking offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.
The deal needs approval from regulators and National Penn
shareholders. BB&T expects the deal to close in mid-2016.
Deutsche Bank Securities served as financial adviser to BB&T
and Sandler O'Neill & Partners, L.P was the financial adviser to
National Penn. O'Melveny & Myers LLP served as legal counsel to
BB&T and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to National Penn.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)