2012年 6月 13日 星期三

New Issue-Natl Australia Bank sells $1.25 bln notes

June 12 National Australia Bank Ltd on
Tuesday sold a $1.25 billion covered bond in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, National Australia
Bank, and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK	
	
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 2 PCT       MATURITY    06/20/2017   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.849   FIRST PAY   12/20/2012	
MOODY'S Aaa     YIELD 2.032 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/20/2012   	
S&P NR          SPREAD 129.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

