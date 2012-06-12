New Issue-Natl Australia Bank sells $1.25 bln notes

June 12 National Australia Bank Ltd on Tuesday sold a $1.25 billion covered bond in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, National Australia Bank, and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 2 PCT MATURITY 06/20/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.849 FIRST PAY 12/20/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 2.032 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/20/2012 S&P NR SPREAD 129.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A