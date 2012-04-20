Greece's NBG posts 12.3 bln eur 2011 loss on debt swap

ATHENS, April 20 Greece's largest lender National Bank on Friday reported a 12.34 billion euro ($16.3 billion) loss in 2011, hurt by a sovereign debt swap markdown and bad loans as the country's recession deepened.

The group, also present in Turkey, said its Core Tier 1 ratio would fall to 6.3 percent, taking into account the use of a 6.9 billion euro stand-by facility provided by a state support fund (HFSF).