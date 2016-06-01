版本:
2016年 6月 1日

REFILE-National Bank of Canada second-quarter profit hit by loan losses

(Corrects dateline to June 1 from May 31)

TORONTO, June 1 National Bank of Canada reported a sharp drop in net income in the second quarter after setting aside funds to cover loans to oil & gas companies that had turned sour.

Canada's sixth-largest bank reported net income of C$210 million ($161 million) in the quarter ended April 30, down from C$404 million in the same period the previous year. Earnings per share fell to C$0.52 from C$1.13 the year before.

($1 = 1.3075 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by David Evans)

