National Bank Holdings prices IPO below range -source

Sept 19 National Bank Holdings Corp priced its
initial public offering of 7.15 million class A shares at $19.25
per share, below its expected price range, according to a market
source.
The lender, led by former Bank of America Corp
executive Timothy Laney, said last week it planned to sell its
shares at between $20 and $22 per share.
The Colorado-based firm did not receive any proceeds from
the offering as all the shares were sold by stakeholders,
including hedge fund Elliott Management.
National Bank Holdings raised funds after the financial
crisis of 2008 as investors tried to buy banks cheaply, hoping
they could take them public or sell them later at a profit.
Top hedge funds including Paulson & Co, Wellington
Management, Farallon Partners and Greenlight Capital are among
the bank's shareholders.
Its shares are expected to begin trading on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NBHC".
Goldman Sachs & Co, Keefe Bruyette & Woods were lead
underwriters of the offering.