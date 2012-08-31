National Bank "systemically important" to Canada, CEO says

* Regulators to set list of vital Canadian banks next year
* Canada's No. 6 bank far smaller than competitors
* Could face higher capital standards
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Aug 31 National Bank Financial
Chief Executive Louis Vachon said on Friday he believes the bank
will be designated "systemically important" to Canada's banking
industry, and thus may face stricter capital retention rules.
Global regulators are imposing stricter rules on the banking
industry to avoid a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis. These
include a tougher set of standards for banks designated
systemically important, or "too big to fail", meaning their
collapse would imperil the broader industry.
While regulators have so far focused on banks considered
systemically important for the global industry, they are now
turning their sights to lenders considered key to national
industries.
Canada's banking sector is dominated by five big banks, all
of which are expected to be designated systemically important
domestically.
But Vachon said he expects National, Canada's No. 6 bank and
less than half the size of any of its larger rivals, also will
be included on the list.
"Our view, and again that is our view... is that we are
likely to be included as a domestic SIFI (systemically important
financial institution)," he said on a conference call to discuss
the bank's third-quarter results.
Although the criteria for deciding which banks will be
targeted and what standards they will face will not be released
until next year, it is expected banks labeled as SIFIs will be
forced to carry a level of capital above and beyond the stricter
standards currently being phased in for other banks.
Retaining more capital leaves less for banks to use to
expand their businesses or pay back to shareholders as dividends
or buybacks.
Vachon said National would not be doing large share buybacks
until it has a clearer view of what standards will be put in
place.
National has about C$176 billion ($178.5 billion) in assets,
according to Reuters data, far less than Canada's largest
lender, Royal Bank of Canada, which has C$824 billion in
assets, and less than half of No. 5 bank Canadian Imperial Bank
of Commerce's C$387 billion.
Robert Sedran, an analyst at CIBC World Markets, said naming
National Bank a SIFI makes sense from the standpoint of
maintaining a level playing field among the Canadian banks.
"The question almost becomes more of a competitive
environment one... (and) I think OSFI would be disinclined to
treat anyone differently," he said.
Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial
Institutions is the country's bank regulator, and will be
responsible for implementing the new regulations.
Canada's other big banks are Toronto-Dominion Bank,
Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal